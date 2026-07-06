Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Running Back

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, running backs.

THE ROOM: Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, Trey Benson, Bam Knight, Corey Kiner

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner

If there is a position room that has drastically changed this offseason, it's the running back room. The first move of free agency was signing Tyler Allgeier. It appeared that he'd be in line for RB1 duties as James Conner worked his way back from injury, and because of age, sliding into more of a complimentary role. Draft day changed it all. Jeremiyah Love was selected with the third pick and will become the top guy within the unit. Each running back has experience sharing the backfield. Love played with fellow first-round pick Jadarian Price at Notre Dame. Allgeier and Bijan Robinson split time together. Conner went into last season acknowledging his work coming alongside Trey Benson. That experience can help the top three backs as coach Mike LaFleur learns how he plans to deploy them on game days.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Trey Benson

Undoubtedly, there is pressure on Trey Benson this year. The 2024 third-rounder is coming off a meniscus procedure that ended his season after four games. The year prior, injuries also derailed Benson's season. He was on deck behind Conner to receive RB1 opportunities, and now with the arrival of Love and Allgeier, it's an uphill battle for playing time. Everyone will want to watch the running back trio of Love-Allgeier-Conner once training camp kicks off to see how they fit within Mike LaFleur's offense, but there will be a bright light to see if Benson can find his way into the mix.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Bam Knight