Cardinals Show That Tackling Work Without Tackling Still Works

Tackling is an art, but to do it well it has to be a science too, especially long into a day and age when the only time a team really tackles is in a game.

The Cardinals did a lot of things clean in their preseason opener, and tackling was one of them. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said he thought the tackling was good against the Broncos, and yes, while you can't actually tackle in practice, you can work on things that will make you better at it.

"You have to work on the skills that lead up to the point of attack -- the track, as we call it here," Rallis said. "You probably refer to it as angles. When you talk about poor angles, that can lead to the ball cutting back on you, it can lead to hidden yardage, and that's when explosives happen. I thought our angles were really good. That's something you can work on all the time in both individual and 7-on-7 (drills). I thought we did a good job on that in the game."