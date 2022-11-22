Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Still Fighting Losses, On Field And Off

Kingsbury relieves Kugler of duties; offensive injuries mount

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:12 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Coach Kliff Kingsbury looks over his play sheet prior to Monday night's game in Mexico.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury looks over his play sheet prior to Monday night's game in Mexico.

Kliff Kingsbury and his players were talking, post-Monday night loss in Mexico, about "flushing" the game and moving on.

But each day brings new drama, and it's not because there are "Hard Knocks" cameras around, and for the Cardinals coach, it probably muddles the message.

There were more injuries in the game – wide receiver Rondale Moore hurt his groin – to waylay the offense. Then came the news Tuesday that Kingsbury had fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler after an unspecified incident Sunday night in Mexico City.

""We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told azcentral.com. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

The line will be coached by assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin and tight ends coach Steve Heiden.

The Cardinals were already trying to negotiate a short week, landing back in Arizona at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning with a home game against the Chargers – who are another team desperate for a win to stay in the AFC playoff chase. Kingsbury said during his press conference Tuesday the team will hold walkthroughs on Wednesday and Thursday before a practice Friday.

Perhaps quarterback Kyler Murray will return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Kingsbury said backup Colt McCoy is banged up himself with hand, elbow and knee issues.

"Kyler has progressed quite a bit," Kingsbury said. "I know that was tough for him to watch. If he can play this week and be full speed and do what he does, I'm sure he'll find a way to be out there."

Kingsbury reiterated having injuries to four of five offensive line starters, having Murray not able to move around "full throttle" is a factor.

Perhaps wide receiver Hollywood Brown will return after nearly being ready to come off IR last week. Kingsbury acknowledged that is close to happening, although the Cardinals may have lost Moore and Moore replacement Greg Dortch is having an MRI on a thumb injury.

The idea before the season was a wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown and Moore, and it grows more possible each they won't be together on the field at all this season.

"That has been unfortunate, but we have enough talented players out there to get it done," Kingsbury said. "We have a group up front that has been banged up as well, which makes it tough to sometimes do the things you do, and it's been that type of year for the offense."

Aside from the injuries and other distractions, however, there is still effort. Safety Budda Baker was blunt in saying postgame that he didn't think every player played hard the entirety of the game.

Kingsbury said players know if they are doing that, and everyone can see it on video. And he has no problem with Baker making the point.

"There were moments when you watch the tape that, you know when you sign up for this league you are a professional and you play to the end.," Kingsbury said. "That's the standard to this organization and this team, and nobody displays it more that Budda Baker.

"He's definitely the expert to speak on it."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. 49ers In Mexico

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 11 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
1 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals defensive backs during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
2 / 68

The Arizona Cardinals defensive backs during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
3 / 68

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
4 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
5 / 68

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
6 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
7 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
8 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
9 / 68

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
10 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
11 / 68

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
12 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
13 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
14 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
15 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
16 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30), Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
17 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30), Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
18 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
19 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
20 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
21 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
22 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
23 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
24 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
25 / 68

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
26 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
27 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
28 / 68

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
29 / 68

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
30 / 68

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
31 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
32 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
33 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
34 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
35 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
36 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
37 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
38 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
39 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
40 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
41 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
42 / 68

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
43 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
44 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
45 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Billy Price (53) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
46 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Billy Price (53) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
47 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
48 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
49 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
50 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
51 / 68

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
52 / 68

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
53 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
54 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
55 / 68

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
56 / 68

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
57 / 68

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
58 / 68

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
59 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
60 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
61 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals
62 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
63 / 68

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
64 / 68

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
65 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
66 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
67 / 68

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
68 / 68

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
