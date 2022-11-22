Cardinals Still Fighting Losses, On Field And Off

"Kyler has progressed quite a bit," Kingsbury said. "I know that was tough for him to watch. If he can play this week and be full speed and do what he does, I'm sure he'll find a way to be out there."

Kingsbury reiterated having injuries to four of five offensive line starters, having Murray not able to move around "full throttle" is a factor.

Perhaps wide receiver Hollywood Brown will return after nearly being ready to come off IR last week. Kingsbury acknowledged that is close to happening, although the Cardinals may have lost Moore and Moore replacement Greg Dortch is having an MRI on a thumb injury.

The idea before the season was a wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown and Moore, and it grows more possible each they won't be together on the field at all this season.

"That has been unfortunate, but we have enough talented players out there to get it done," Kingsbury said. "We have a group up front that has been banged up as well, which makes it tough to sometimes do the things you do, and it's been that type of year for the offense."

Aside from the injuries and other distractions, however, there is still effort. Safety Budda Baker was blunt in saying postgame that he didn't think every player played hard the entirety of the game.

Kingsbury said players know if they are doing that, and everyone can see it on video. And he has no problem with Baker making the point.

"There were moments when you watch the tape that, you know when you sign up for this league you are a professional and you play to the end.," Kingsbury said. "That's the standard to this organization and this team, and nobody displays it more that Budda Baker.