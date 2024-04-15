 Skip to main content
Trey McBride On Potential Receiver: 'I Trust In Monti'

Tight end good with whatever Cardinals GM chooses to add in passing game

Apr 15, 2024 at 01:29 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

While the talk goes on about what the Cardinals will do in the draft -- and who they might take, especially when it comes to wide receiver -- the man who could be impacted the most came in Monday to talk to the media as the Cardinals began their offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Center.

Tight end Trey McBride, who had a breakout second season and led the Cardinals with 81 catches for 825 yards, certainly wasn't going to name names like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze or Brian Thomas Jr. He was going to endorse whatever GM Monti Ossenfort might do.

"The (receivers) we have in that room are phenomenal players. There is a ton of talent," McBride said. "I have no idea what we are going to do in the draft. What we hear in the media isn't always necessarily true. It's going to be exciting.

"I trust in Monti. I trust in the guys upstairs. That's their job, to get this team right and to draft the players we need. I trust in their decisions fully. I'm super-excited for the talent they are going to bring in."

Yes, bringing in a high-profile wideout could lower McBride's numbers, and perhaps move him from being the No. 1 target. But it could also make McBride's job easier -- or vice versa -- while QB Kyler Murray has another good option (or two) and the Cardinals' offense is made that much more dangerous.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

