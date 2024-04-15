Trey McBride On Potential Receiver: 'I Trust In Monti'

While the talk goes on about what the Cardinals will do in the draft -- and who they might take, especially when it comes to wide receiver -- the man who could be impacted the most came in Monday to talk to the media as the Cardinals began their offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Center.

Tight end Trey McBride, who had a breakout second season and led the Cardinals with 81 catches for 825 yards, certainly wasn't going to name names like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze or Brian Thomas Jr. He was going to endorse whatever GM Monti Ossenfort might do.

"The (receivers) we have in that room are phenomenal players. There is a ton of talent," McBride said. "I have no idea what we are going to do in the draft. What we hear in the media isn't always necessarily true. It's going to be exciting.

"I trust in Monti. I trust in the guys upstairs. That's their job, to get this team right and to draft the players we need. I trust in their decisions fully. I'm super-excited for the talent they are going to bring in."