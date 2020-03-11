Cardinals Thinking About Joint Practice In Camp

The Cardinals with joint practices with another team in training camp? GM Steve Keim would like for it to happen.

(Of course, with the world as it is right now dealing with COVID-19, such things are fluid, but we'll see where we are in August.)

The Cards are not strangers to such things. A rundown of the instances over the past 20 years:

2000 in San Diego with the Chargers

2010 in Nashville with the Titans

2012 in St. Joseph, Missouri with the Chiefs

2016 in San Diego with the Chargers

With the coaching changes the last couple of years, it probably didn't make a lot of sense. But with Kliff Kingsbury settled in, the Cards will at least consider the possibility.

"It's something we have had conversations about," Keim said recently on Cards Cover 2. "We all know training camp can get stale. To me it has so many positives. Not only from a personnel standpoint where we can look at the back end of their roster and have more intimate knowledge, but you get to see your guys compete at a higher level on a day-in, day-out basis. I know the players get excited about that. To be able to see the juice and the energy and the enthusiasm and the things it brings to the table, I think it's well worth it."