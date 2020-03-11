Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Thinking About Joint Practice In Camp

Mar 11, 2020 at 03:20 PM
The Cardinals with joint practices with another team in training camp? GM Steve Keim would like for it to happen.

(Of course, with the world as it is right now dealing with COVID-19, such things are fluid, but we'll see where we are in August.)

The Cards are not strangers to such things. A rundown of the instances over the past 20 years:

  • 2000 in San Diego with the Chargers
  • 2010 in Nashville with the Titans
  • 2012 in St. Joseph, Missouri with the Chiefs
  • 2016 in San Diego with the Chargers

With the coaching changes the last couple of years, it probably didn't make a lot of sense. But with Kliff Kingsbury settled in, the Cards will at least consider the possibility.

"It's something we have had conversations about," Keim said recently on Cards Cover 2. "We all know training camp can get stale. To me it has so many positives. Not only from a personnel standpoint where we can look at the back end of their roster and have more intimate knowledge, but you get to see your guys compete at a higher level on a day-in, day-out basis. I know the players get excited about that. To be able to see the juice and the energy and the enthusiasm and the things it brings to the table, I think it's well worth it."

Teams have long liked the idea of the joint practice in part because it allows that leveling up of competition while remaining in a controlled environment, unlike a preseason game. And whenever the preseason is shortened once a 17th regular-season game is added, joint practices will likely become more commonplace as teams try to recreate such situations in order to judge the back end of the roster.

WR Larry Fitzgerald runs down the field after a catch during a joint practice with the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri in 2012.
WR Larry Fitzgerald runs down the field after a catch during a joint practice with the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri in 2012.

