Training Camp

#CardsCamp Recap: Carson And Smokey

The friendship between the quarterback and wideout highlight the top stories Tuesday

Aug 11, 2015 at 01:08 PM

Quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver John Brown have grown close off the field and are hoping for a big year on it.

1CarsonSmoke.jpg


One of coach Bruce Arians' favorite drills is pass-rushers against blockers

Tackle D.J. Humphries returned to practice on Tuesday and he has matured in his time with the Cardinals.

0811HumpMAIN.jpg

Who have been the early standouts in training camp?

Images from the ninth training camp practice.

Training camp practice nine

Images from the ninth practice at University of Phoenix Stadium

LB Alex Okafor breaks up a pass for TE Gannon Sinclair
1 / 28

LB Alex Okafor breaks up a pass for TE Gannon Sinclair

GM Steve Keim and head coach Bruce Arians
2 / 28

GM Steve Keim and head coach Bruce Arians

T D.J. Humphries
3 / 28

T D.J. Humphries

QB Drew Stanton
4 / 28

QB Drew Stanton

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches even when his eyes are closed
5 / 28

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches even when his eyes are closed

Michael Floyd (15) slaps hands with fellow WR Trevor Harman
6 / 28

Michael Floyd (15) slaps hands with fellow WR Trevor Harman

TE Jermain Gresham catches a TD pass
7 / 28

TE Jermain Gresham catches a TD pass

Water break for CB Justin Bethel
8 / 28

Water break for CB Justin Bethel

Honey Badger doesn't want J.J. Nelson to keep the ball
9 / 28

Honey Badger doesn't want J.J. Nelson to keep the ball

RB Andre Ellington
10 / 28

RB Andre Ellington

RB Robert Hughes drives forward
11 / 28

RB Robert Hughes drives forward

T D.J. Humphries
12 / 28

T D.J. Humphries

WR Jaron Brown secures the catch
13 / 28

WR Jaron Brown secures the catch

WR Larry Fitzgerald
14 / 28

WR Larry Fitzgerald

RB Kerwynn Williams
15 / 28

RB Kerwynn Williams

QB Phillip Sims
16 / 28

QB Phillip Sims

RB Paul Lasike
17 / 28

RB Paul Lasike

QB Logan Thomas
18 / 28

QB Logan Thomas

LB Gabe Martin makes the interception
19 / 28

LB Gabe Martin makes the interception

S Tyrann Mathieu
20 / 28

S Tyrann Mathieu

Big collision between TE Ifeanyi Momah and S Brandon Person
21 / 28

Big collision between TE Ifeanyi Momah and S Brandon Person

TE Troy Niklas
22 / 28

TE Troy Niklas

QB Carson Palmer launches a bomb
23 / 28

QB Carson Palmer launches a bomb

The quarterbacks
24 / 28

The quarterbacks

WR Ryan Spadola with the grab
25 / 28

WR Ryan Spadola with the grab

LB Sean Weatherspoon
26 / 28

LB Sean Weatherspoon

T Jared Veldheer holds off LB Kevin Minter
27 / 28

T Jared Veldheer holds off LB Kevin Minter

LB LaMarr Woodley breaks up a pass
28 / 28

LB LaMarr Woodley breaks up a pass

Wide receiver Michael Floyd gives an update on his status following surgery on his dislocated fingers.

Safety Rashad Johnson joined the Cardinals Red Sea Report.

recaprashad.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

