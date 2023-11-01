Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Clayton Tune Time Nears If Kyler Murray Remains On Hold

Rookie quarterback might start in Cleveland 

Nov 01, 2023 at 03:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

2023_SEA_1022ce_3247
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune takes the ball in his one NFL snap thus far -- a fake punt in Seattle in Week 7.

Should Clayton Tune play quarterback for the Cardinals this weekend, it will be his first NFL start and first regular-season action with an offensive line.

But it won't be his first snap, and that might help the fifth-round rookie.

"I think there is a different point of view being on the sideline than being in the middle of the field, so getting that out of the way, that play did for me," Tune said about his fake punt/pass that he threw in Seattle Oct. 22.

"But it's a completely different ballgame when you're playing 70 snaps compared to one."

Tune's pass was complete to fellow rookie Michael Wilson. While the four-yard throw didn't pick up a first down, it gave Tune a taste of what he might get in Cleveland on Sunday.

There is still nothing official about who is quarterbacking the Cardinals on Sunday. Coach Jonathan Gannon said it will be Kyler Murray if Murray is finally ready to come off the PUP list; otherwise, Tune will get a start now that starter-for-the-first-eight-games Joshua Dobbs has been traded.

Murray was unavailable for comment.

"He's fired up, ready to go," Gannon said of the rehabbing Murray. "He was really good in the team meeting (Wednesday). Put him on the spot (with a question), he was excellent."

The Cardinals gave themselves a non-Kyler option for the Browns game when they re-signed veteran Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. Driskel had been on the practice squad until he was released when Murray's practice window opened. The team needed a third QB after Dobbs' departure.

If Murray were to play, then Tune would remain the backup. If Tune gets the start, it's likely Murray remains on PUP a few more days and Driskel would be elevated for Sunday to be the backup.

Murray officially was listed as full on Wednesday's injury report, but as the coaches have reiterated, it's more than just his physical state that will dictate his return to games.

"There are so many aspects of it, from an operational standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint, getting in and out of the huddle," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "It'd be like someone playing a regular-season game on July 28th. Realistically, that's how many practices he's had, essentially.

"Getting him up to speed, getting him ready to go, that's a big task."

But Murray is impressing his teammates, many of whom had never worked with him on the field before.

"Last week he threw a pass in practice and (offensive lineman Trystan) Colon was like, 'Does it look like that every time, bro?'" tackle D.J. Humphries recalled with a smile. "'Oh you don't know. I forgot. I forgot.' It's a beautiful thing to see."

If Murray ends up waiting one more week – he must be activated no later than Nov. 8, and the next game is at home Nov. 12 against Atlanta – then Tune will get his chance.

Tune said he's prepared the same way he has all season, acknowledging there "is some merit" to the chance to sit as a rookie and watch the NFL game up close before getting a chance to play. In the meantime, there have been countless hours with Petzing and QB coach Israel Woolfork teaching Tune the game.

"He does things behind the scenes with those guys that gets him mental reps and with the communication standpoint of it," Gannon said. "And just learning football – NFL is different than college. Things Kyler might know, Clayton might not know.

"Just talking ball a lot of the time, and he's really taken to that."

Humphries said Tune gives off a good vibe handling the huddle, and Tune is confident he will have a grasp of his emotions if he plays.

But regardless of what happens with his first completion in his first start, that won't take away his brief moment in Seattle, nor the importance of the first pass of his career.

"It'll always be the Michael Wilson one," Tune said with a smile.

PRACTICE SQUAD SIGNINGS

Besides Driskel, the Cardinals also re-signed wide receivers Andre Baccellia and Daniel Arias to the practice squad, as well as signing rookie running back Hassan Hall to the practice squad. Hall had been on the Browns' practice squad in September.

PHOTOS: Cardinals Cheerleaders At The Ravens Game

Photos of the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders from the Cardinals matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Week 8 of the 2023 season

cheerleaders vs ravens_00001
1 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00002
2 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00003
3 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00004
4 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00005
5 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00006
6 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00007
7 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00008
8 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00009
9 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00010
10 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00011
11 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00012
12 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00013
13 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00014
14 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00015
15 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00016
16 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00017
17 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00018
18 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00019
19 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00020
20 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00021
21 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00022
22 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00023
23 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00024
24 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00025
25 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00026
26 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00027
27 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00028
28 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00029
29 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00030
30 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00031
31 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00032
32 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00033
33 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00034
34 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00035
35 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00036
36 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00037
37 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00038
38 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00039
39 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00040
40 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00041
41 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00042
42 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00043
43 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00044
44 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00045
45 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00046
46 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00047
47 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00048
48 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00049
49 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00050
50 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00051
51 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00052
52 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00053
53 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00054
54 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00055
55 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00056
56 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00057
57 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00058
58 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00059
59 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00060
60 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00061
61 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00062
62 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00063
63 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00064
64 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00065
65 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00066
66 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00067
67 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00068
68 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00069
69 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00070
70 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00071
71 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00072
72 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00073
73 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00074
74 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00075
75 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00076
76 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00077
77 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00078
78 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00079
79 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00080
80 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00081
81 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00082
82 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00083
83 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00084
84 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00085
85 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00086
86 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00087
87 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00088
88 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00089
89 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00090
90 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00091
91 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00092
92 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00093
93 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00094
94 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00095
95 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00096
96 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00097
97 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00098
98 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00099
99 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00100
100 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00101
101 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00102
102 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00103
103 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00104
104 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00105
105 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00106
106 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00107
107 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00108
108 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00109
109 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00110
110 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00111
111 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00112
112 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00113
113 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00114
114 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00115
115 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00116
116 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00117
117 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00118
118 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00119
119 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00120
120 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00121
121 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00122
122 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00123
123 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00124
124 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00125
125 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00126
126 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00127
127 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00128
128 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00129
129 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00130
130 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00131
131 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00132
132 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00133
133 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00134
134 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00135
135 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00136
136 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00137
137 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00138
138 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00139
139 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00140
140 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00141
141 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00142
142 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00143
143 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00144
144 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00145
145 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00146
146 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00147
147 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00148
148 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00149
149 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00150
150 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00151
151 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00152
152 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00153
153 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00154
154 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00155
155 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
cheerleaders vs ravens_00156
156 / 157
Peter Vander Stoep/Peter Vander Stoep
cheerleaders vs ravens_00157
157 / 157
PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kent Somers: NFL MVP Not A QB? Perhaps In 2023

Miami's Hill, Philadelphia's Brown make early pushes for top honor
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Change Of Plan: Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune Against Browns

Coach had said Sunday night Joshua Dobbs would start in Cleveland
news

Gannon Still Confident In Joshua Dobbs After Cardinals Fall To Ravens

After 31-24 defeat,  coach says Dobbs to start in Cleveland
news

Trey McBride Bulls His Way Into Career-Best Performance

Tight end's touchdown big highlight after Cardinals' defeat
news

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP
news

Cardinals Gird Themselves For Lamar Jackson Experience

Defense knows discipline will be key to slow Ravens' attack
news

Kyler Murray Status Doubtful For Ravens Game

Gannon says 'we'll see' if quarterback plays Sunday
news

Life As Gunner Suits Joey Blount, Helps Cardinals

Bobby Price earns roster spot with punt coverage
news

Cardinals Want To Make A Point - Actually, Many - Against Ravens

Petzing sees a unit close to breaking through
news

Kyler Murray Listed As Full As Practice Week Begins

Quarterback no longer limited in final rehab stages
Advertising