Clayton Tune Time Nears If Kyler Murray Remains On Hold

Murray officially was listed as full on Wednesday's injury report, but as the coaches have reiterated, it's more than just his physical state that will dictate his return to games.

"There are so many aspects of it, from an operational standpoint, from a decision-making standpoint, getting in and out of the huddle," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "It'd be like someone playing a regular-season game on July 28th. Realistically, that's how many practices he's had, essentially.

"Getting him up to speed, getting him ready to go, that's a big task."

But Murray is impressing his teammates, many of whom had never worked with him on the field before.

"Last week he threw a pass in practice and (offensive lineman Trystan) Colon was like, 'Does it look like that every time, bro?'" tackle D.J. Humphries recalled with a smile. "'Oh you don't know. I forgot. I forgot.' It's a beautiful thing to see."

If Murray ends up waiting one more week – he must be activated no later than Nov. 8, and the next game is at home Nov. 12 against Atlanta – then Tune will get his chance.

Tune said he's prepared the same way he has all season, acknowledging there "is some merit" to the chance to sit as a rookie and watch the NFL game up close before getting a chance to play. In the meantime, there have been countless hours with Petzing and QB coach Israel Woolfork teaching Tune the game.

"He does things behind the scenes with those guys that gets him mental reps and with the communication standpoint of it," Gannon said. "And just learning football – NFL is different than college. Things Kyler might know, Clayton might not know.

"Just talking ball a lot of the time, and he's really taken to that."

Humphries said Tune gives off a good vibe handling the huddle, and Tune is confident he will have a grasp of his emotions if he plays.

But regardless of what happens with his first completion in his first start, that won't take away his brief moment in Seattle, nor the importance of the first pass of his career.

"It'll always be the Michael Wilson one," Tune said with a smile.

