Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Close Or Not, And Rams Aftermath

Sep 25, 2022 at 06:54 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

At one point, Kyler Murray noted that Sunday’s game with the Rams was close, even if it didn't feel like it much of the time. The funny thing is, he was right.

This isn't to say the Cardinals played well. Or there aren't concerns. Anyone saying that now is disingenuous at best. But whether it was the Rams stalling at times themselves or the Cardinals making some things happen at least some of the time, the game truly is different if the Cards had just put one of those achingly long drives into the end zone.

But there's the rub, isn't it? It's the fact this offense can't find that consistency that Kyler or Kliff Kingsbury keep referencing but cannot find. There was the death-by-1,000-papercuts offense most of the day Sunday, but the Cardinals couldn't figure out if it was going to be the Rams or themselves who would end up doing the dying. The scoreboard made the ultimate determination.

I've said this since the Hopkins suspension was known – if the Cardinals can somehow go .500 in those six games, they could come out of this OK. They are in a hole, but they have the Panthers and Seahawks as two of the next three games (and the red-hot Eagles) so it's not out of the question.

But yes, they better start playing better. And they better start … starting. The Cardinals have yet to lead in regulation this season. That'd be a good place to begin.

-- The third field goal Matt Prater kicked Sunday pushed him over the 16,000-point mark for his career. He now has 16,005 points in his career.

-- Rough night for veteran wide receiver A.J. Green. On the same play in which he dropped a pass, he came down oddly and grabbed his left knee – a knee that had already been bothering him earlier in the game. He left and did not return. If he is out, the top four available Cardinals wide receivers are Hollywood Brown (5-foot-9), Greg Dortch (5-7), Andy Isabella (5-9) and Andre Baccellia (5-10). One of the reasons the Cardinals want Green in there is because of his size.

-- Tight end Zach Ertz nearly pulled in a touchdown catch on the Cardinals' first scoring drive, and he was still thinking about it postgame.

"I did not play well," Ertz said. "I've got to play better. I hold myself to a high standard. The ball is in the air, especially in the red zone, we've got to make the play. I let the team down a couple of times. It's frustrating, but I've got to improve."

-- Ertz wasn't the only one who couldn't bring in expected catches during the game. Running back James Conner, the play after Ertz couldn't bring it in, dropped a ball near the goal line on third down. A catch and the Cardinals likely go for it; instead, they kicked. There were a few other plays during the game that catches weren't made.

"I tell guys all the time, you've got to be awake playing with me," Murray said. "No matter what the play is. I've got free reign to do whatever, get it to whoever. When you're asleep and you don't think you're getting the ball, we can't play like that. Everybody is going to be lit up, in the game, locked in."

-- Isaiah Simmons didn't start again and, while snap counts won't be out until Monday morning, it seemed like he might have played less than the week before (although the Rams only had 46 offensive plays so maybe that was inevitable.)

-- The offense wasn't the only one that missed plays that could've changed things. Cornerback Marco Wilson almost had an interception in the end zone on the Rams' first field-goal drive, albeit it would've been a good play. Then there was the Zaven Collins' near-sack with the Cardinals owning all momentum and down only 13-9. It was third down. Collins couldn't bring down Matthew Stafford, he threw a pass for a first down, and the Rams went on to score a touchdown on the drive.

-- There were a couple of key injuries besides Green. Collins left with a shoulder injury, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence exited with a hand injury that left him with a cast on the hand postgame.

That's enough for tonight. On to Carolina.

_PV91735
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Got To Be Starting Something: Cardinals Fall Behind In Loss To Rams

First-quarter woes continue in 20-12 defeat to Super Bowl champs

news

Marquise Brown Has Hollywood Performance Against Rams

Wideout has career-best 14 receptions for Cardinals

news

Murray Magic In Las Vegas: Cardinals Pull Out Improbable Win

Simmons forces fumble returned for game-winning score by Byron Murphy

news

Watt A Win In Las Vegas, And Raiders Aftermath

news

Despite Reduced Role, Isaiah Simmons Makes Game-Winning Play

Linebacker plays less but forces fumble in overtime

news

One Year Later It's 180 Degrees, And Chiefs Aftermath

news

Cardinals Struggle In Season-Opening Loss To Chiefs

Mahomes throws five touchdown passes in 44-21 decision

news

Late Owner Bill Bidwill Inducted Into Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Joins father Charles as part of exclusive group

news

A Short Postseason Stay, And Wild Card Aftermath

news

Cardinals' Season Comes To End With Rough Playoff Loss In L.A.

Rams dominate in 34-11 decision on 'Monday Night Football'

news

J.J. Watt Makes His Remarkable Return Against Rams

Defensive end has three tackles in Cardinals' playoff loss

Advertising