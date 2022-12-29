Colt McCoy As Starter? Why Wouldn't He Be?

Colt McCoy had a concussion, and the season is winding down, and there is, I suppose, an argument to be made that the Cardinals might want to see Trace McSorley will a couple of starts at quarterback under his belt, or even take a looksee at David Blough in a game. The results, ultimately, matter only with draft position. There is also uncertainty at the beginning of 2023 on when Kyler Murray will be ready to play QB again coming off his ACL tear.

But the 36-year-old McCoy is still in the NFL because he wants to play. He plays the role of a backup QB as well as anyone and is at peace with it, but he is No. 2 and when No. 1 is out, he understandably wants to be the man to go in. When he loses that chance -- like when the "Hard Knocks" cameras caught him slamming his hand on the door of the locker room in Denver when he was taken out for his concussion -- he's not happy.

"Listen, there's been a lot of conversations this week in the building with just everyone involved," McCoy said, after coach Kliff Kingsbury announced he was returning to the starting lineup this week. "For me, I cleared (concussion) protocol and opportunities to play don't grow on trees. I'm sort of late into my career, and there's a lot of guys in the locker room that I love, respect and I care about. Downstairs in the locker room and upstairs in the coaches' offices. There's a lot of people in this building who really care a bunch about this team and about finishing strong."

Kingsbury had said early in the week he'd like to have McCoy out there to get some positive play in going into the offseason. If McCoy is indeed in the mix to be the 2023 opening day starter, that's worth it. I'm not sure there is much more to be learned from those in charge of what they have in McSorley. They have seen him daily since late last season.

In the end, though, players play. That's what you want guys to do even if the season is winding to an unsuccessful close. That's all McCoy wants -- to play.