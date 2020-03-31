'Conversations' About DeAndre Hopkins Contract For Cardinals

When DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, there were plenty of details discussed after the surprising deal -- including the idea that Hopkins, an all-pro for three straight seasons, would want a raise. Cardinals president and chairman Michael Bidwill was asked during a video press conference Tuesday if the team had had any conversations with Hopkins about his contract.

"When you look at DeAndre, he is certainly someone who is playing at the top of his game," Bidwill said. "I know (GM) Steve (Keim) has had some conversations about that."

As it stands, Hopkins has three years left on his current contract, paying him $12.5 million in salary in 2020, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.915 million in 2022. None of the money is guaranteed. Given how much the topic has come up in media reports, it'd be hard to believe this wouldn't be a topic the Cardinals would've considered before executing the trade. Seven receivers currently have an average salary higher than Hopkins.