'Conversations' About DeAndre Hopkins Contract For Cardinals

Mar 31, 2020 at 04:40 PM
When DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, there were plenty of details discussed after the surprising deal -- including the idea that Hopkins, an all-pro for three straight seasons, would want a raise. Cardinals president and chairman Michael Bidwill was asked during a video press conference Tuesday if the team had had any conversations with Hopkins about his contract.

"When you look at DeAndre, he is certainly someone who is playing at the top of his game," Bidwill said. "I know (GM) Steve (Keim) has had some conversations about that."

As it stands, Hopkins has three years left on his current contract, paying him $12.5 million in salary in 2020, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.915 million in 2022. None of the money is guaranteed. Given how much the topic has come up in media reports, it'd be hard to believe this wouldn't be a topic the Cardinals would've considered before executing the trade. Seven receivers currently have an average salary higher than Hopkins.

Bidwill didn't add any more details and at this point in the offseason -- with so much going on, football and otherwise -- I'm not sure dealing with Hopkins' contract is the first thing to consider. But if there have already been conversations, I'd guess there will be more conversations to come.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) motions first down during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Photo by Jeff Roberson/AP

