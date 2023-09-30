Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Corey Clement Gets First Game With Practice Squad Elevation

Running back moved up with Ingram ailing

Sep 30, 2023 at 01:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Corey Clement on a run during his last appearance, against the Vikings in the preseason.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Corey Clement on a run during his last appearance, against the Vikings in the preseason.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Cardinals are turning to Corey Clement﻿.

The veteran running back, who led the Cards in rushing in the preseason, was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday with Keaontay Ingram dealing with a neck injury suffered in practice on Thursday.

The Cardinals play at San Francisco on Sunday.

The team is also elevating defensive lineman ﻿Eric Banks﻿ for the game, not a surprise with Jonathan Ledbetter missing the game with a finger injury. The Cardinals also also expected to use Roy Lopez, just added to the active roster this week, in the defensive line rotation.

At running back, the Cardinals have leaned on James Conner all season, with Ingram as the No. 2 and rookie Emari Demercado as the third back. Clement had 55 yards on 15 rushing attempts and a touchdown for the Cardinals in 2022.

The Cardinals have been rushing the ball well, 11th in the NFL with 114 rush yards a game. The 49ers are allowing just 53 rush yards a game.

Related Content

news

For D-Line Help, Cardinals Move Roy Lopez To Active Roster

Veteran was signed to practice squad last week
news

Cardinals Place Budda Baker On Injured Reserve

Pro Bowl safety will miss at least four more games
news

Cardinals Place L.J. Collier On Injured Reserve

Chachere promoted to active roster from practice squad
news

Cardinals Pull Up Tackle From Practice Squad

With Beachum ailing, team elevates Jackson Barton
news

Cardinals Announce Initial Practice Squad For 2023

Team brings back LS Brewer to 53-man roster
news

Cardinals Move Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley To IR

Teams adds 7th waiver claim in offensive lineman
news

Cardinals Land Six New Players After Waiver Claims

Teams adds depth to offensive line, secondary; practice squad to come
news

Cardinals Make Moves To Get To 53-Man Roster

Team moves on from Clement, Lawrence; Need long snapper
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Season On PUP List

Quarterback still rehabbing from ACL tear
news

Cardinals Release Colt McCoy As Final Cuts Begin

Gannon says he won't be naming starting QB publicly ahead of opener
news

QB Addition: Cardinals Trade For Joshua Dobbs

Veteran has ties to both Petzing and Ossenfort
Advertising