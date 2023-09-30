Corey Clement Gets First Game With Practice Squad Elevation

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Cardinals are turning to Corey Clement﻿.

The veteran running back, who led the Cards in rushing in the preseason, was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday with Keaontay Ingram dealing with a neck injury suffered in practice on Thursday.

The Cardinals play at San Francisco on Sunday.

The team is also elevating defensive lineman ﻿Eric Banks﻿ for the game, not a surprise with Jonathan Ledbetter missing the game with a finger injury. The Cardinals also also expected to use Roy Lopez, just added to the active roster this week, in the defensive line rotation.

At running back, the Cardinals have leaned on James Conner all season, with Ingram as the No. 2 and rookie Emari Demercado as the third back. Clement had 55 yards on 15 rushing attempts and a touchdown for the Cardinals in 2022.