DeAndre Hopkins Suspended By NFL For Six Games

Hopkins had only missed two games in his entire career going into last season. Then he missed three games with a hamstring injury and the last four games -- and the playoff game -- with a knee injury. Now he won't return until Week 7.

Hopkins, who continues to rehab from his knee surgery, will still be able to participate in offseason work, in training camp and in preseason games.

The Cardinals have been through this before. Cornerback Patrick Peterson missed the first six games of the 2019 season, also for violating the league's PED policy. Under that previous CBA, Peterson got four games for the positive test and two more for a violating the masking agent policy.

Based on his scheduled $6.65 million salary according to overthecap.com, Hopkins would lose $2.35M because of the suspension.

Because of his injuries, Hopkins had career-lows in catches (42) and yards (572), although he had eight touchdowns in half-season, and might've set a career-high in that category if he had been healthy.

His absence places more pressure on Brown, who had his first 1,000-yard season last year in Baltimore and was just saying after the trade how excited he was to play with Hopkins and how Hopkins would take attention off him. Now Brown figures to get that attention, although the Cardinals do have bigger plans for Rondale Moore, have brought back A.J. Green, and will have a full season of tight end Zach Ertz.