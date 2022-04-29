A Hollywood-K1 Reunion: Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray Dreamed Of Being NFL Teammates

He could've let Murray know, but "I kind of wanted it to be a surprise," Brown acknowledged.

"He couldn't tell Kyler" Cardinals GM Steve Keim said. "He's probably frustrated he had to hold that information in, but I'm sure those two have had some laughs now."

Indeed, Murray tweeted out how the two could now run it back, although Brown said they haven't had any serious conversations yet with Murray knowing Brown was in the middle of his whirlwind Arizona tour.

Brown had been in Las Vegas for an appearance when Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill picked him up Thursday afternoon.

Brown, who after the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option is now under contract through 2023, insisted he isn't thinking about a new deal right now (he is scheduled to make $2.1 million this season) – "It's never really about the money right now," he said.

He also said he had to check with Murray after Murray's own contract drama played out this offseason after the two had talked about reuniting in Arizona.

"I was like, 'What's going on,' " Brown said with a smile. "He loves it here and I know they love him, so they'll figure it out."

Brown is coming off his best season as a pro, with 91 catches and 1,008 yards. His nickname is "Hollywood," not because of his flash but because it is his hometown in Florida. He made it clear he loves the idea of playing with DeAndre Hopkins, a player who can draw the attention of a defense and give Brown more one-on-one looks.

Brown also insisted the number of targets isn't as important as the type of targets, and for a player who already has double-digit scores of at least 20 yards in his three-year career, the Cardinals look forward to that type of impact.

Considering he's three years in, Brown was also enthusiastic about picking the brains of veterans Hopkins and A.J. Green to learn more about his craft.

"I think he's just scratching the surface," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

The fact he'll get to do it with Murray is what both wanted.

Brown joked about how he manifested the trade by working out with Murray, and grinned when it was suggested that Murray will take credit for the deal. "He definitely was like, 'I did this,' " Brown said. "Definitely."

However it happened, K1 and Hollywood are back together, and the two want to recreate the magic they had at Oklahoma as members of the Cardinals.