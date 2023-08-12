Dennis Gardeck Helps Cardinals Pass Rush Off To Good Start

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck entered Friday's game against the Broncos with zero expectations yet managed to exceed them.

"For preseason game one, that's kind of what you expect," Gardeck said. "You have no expectations. Let's go out, we kept the game plan simple. Let's go out there and establish an identity that's going to be physical, having effort on every single play."

Gardeck sacked Russell Wilson and forced a fumble, although it was recovered by the Broncos QB. The performance from the edge linebacker brought back shades of 2020, the best season in his six-year NFL career. That season, Gardeck had seven sacks, ten QB hits, nine tackles, and a fumble recovery, all in just 93 defensive snaps.

But near the end of the season Gardeck tore his ACL, and he's been working to get back to form since.

"(Linebackers coach) Rob Rodriguez has got me back rushing in a new way and now I have a game plan in my head," Gardeck said. "Being able to rush like that and not just try to overwhelm them with speed and then react to whatever happens has been good for me."

Jonathan Gannon has described Gardeck as the ultimate pro, and seeing the linebacker come up with a big hit stood out to the head coach.

"We gave up an explosive and he got us out of it with a sack on second down," Gannon said. "Sacks are really good on first and second because that gets them behind the sticks."

Gannon added that Gardeck is going to be an asset to the defense that prides itself on physicality. In the midst of a game, it can be challenging to focus on the minor details, but those details were able to get Gardeck into the backfield.