Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Deshaun Watson Somehow Has Same Suspension Length As DeAndre Hopkins

Punishment was announced for Browns QB on Monday

Aug 01, 2022 at 10:03 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

DeAndre Hopkins knows the deal. He said as much on Saturday, when he noted that while he wanted to fight more about the trace elements of a PED found in his system, "the NFL is very black and white. I wish the NFL wasn't so black and white, but it is what it is."

But Hopkins has to be feeling some kind of way Monday, when his former teammate, Deshaun Watson, ended up with a six-game suspension -- same as Hopkins. It doesn't seem to line up, to be honest. Equal punishments for (what Hopkins said) a trace element of PED and for accusations from more than 20 women for harassment or assault.

Maybe Hop shrugs it off. He did say he's been through worse than this suspension. But he just posted that he was "innocent" on Instagram, and it's hard to believe that feeling didn't get stronger with the Watson news.

Hopkins IG photo

For me, this is less about Hopkins' situation -- which is unfortunate, but like he said, pretty black and white when it comes to the NFL -- and more about Watson's total. Judge Sue Robinson basically acknowledged Watson committed assault under the league parameters, but didn't feel she could make it for more than six games based on previous punishments.

There is a lot that goes into this -- and as an aside, Watson sitting out last year doesn't matter, because that was voluntary (not a suspension) and he still got paid -- but it's kind of incredible Watson won't even miss half a season. And yeah, it's incredible to me that he and Hopkins will miss the same amount of time.

2022_TC_0730ce_0542
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kyler's Rest Day, Simmons As Star, And Camp Practice Aftermath

news

Contract Settled, Now Comes Important Next Phase For Kyler

Quarterback enters fourth season with spotlight even hotter now

news

Cardinals Set For Practices In Tennessee Before Preseason Game

Cards and Titans also had joint camp practices back in 2010

news

Assessing Cardinals' Cap Space As Training Camp Nears

Team still in market for some veteran depth

news

For What It's Worth In June, Defensive Edition

A prediction of the starters against the Chiefs in September

news

A.Q. Shipley On The Difficulties Of Becoming Center

Former Cardinal goes on 'Big Red Rage' to talk about Pugh's efforts

news

For What It's Worth In June, Offensive Edition

A prediction of the starters against the Chiefs in September

news

DeAndre Hopkins Talks About Suspension

Makes comments during JaVale McGee celebrity softball game

news

And Now, The Cardinals Are Off Until Training Camp

Players will return in late July to start up 2022 season

news

Kliff Kingsbury 'Praying' For Kyler Contract Resolution

Coach hoping deal done by training camp

news

Zaven Collins Doesn't Need Cinderella Story, Just Solid Play

Linebacker heading into crucial second season

Advertising