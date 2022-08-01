Deshaun Watson Somehow Has Same Suspension Length As DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins knows the deal. He said as much on Saturday, when he noted that while he wanted to fight more about the trace elements of a PED found in his system, "the NFL is very black and white. I wish the NFL wasn't so black and white, but it is what it is."

But Hopkins has to be feeling some kind of way Monday, when his former teammate, Deshaun Watson, ended up with a six-game suspension -- same as Hopkins. It doesn't seem to line up, to be honest. Equal punishments for (what Hopkins said) a trace element of PED and for accusations from more than 20 women for harassment or assault.