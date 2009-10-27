Hello Cardinals Fans!

!My name is Emily and I'm so honored to be selected as cheerleader of the week! I'd like to start off by saying thank you for all of your support and dedication to our team. It's a wonderful feeling to know we have the best fans in the NFL cheering us on each and every week. With all of your support, you, the fans, have made this experience more than amazing for us!

This is my Rookie year being a cheerleader with the Arizona Cardinals. I was born and raised in Arizona, therefore, it's such a privilege to be able to cheer for my home team! Being a cheerleader occupies a great portion of my time but, I am an Esthetician by trade. Being an Esthetician is something I've always been interested in and I enjoy being able to help others with skin care issues. In my free time, I love to visit with family and friends, travel, listen to music, and I like to be involved in any outdoor activity.

I can't begin to explain how fortunate I am to be with such a well rounded team. I am very blessed to have 32 amazing sisters on the team that are all so beautiful and talented We have all worked very hard throughout the summer and we will continue to bring you the best performances at each and every game. I can't wait to see what the rest of the 2009-2010 season has in store for us.

I look forward to performing for you this season and seeing you all at the games!

GO BIG RED!