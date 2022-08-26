Finishing Up In Nashville, And Friday Before The Titans

The week in Tennessee is just about over.

Did the Cardinals get what they wanted out of it? I'm going to say -- with the caveat that they need to get through Saturday night's preseason finale first -- the answer is yes. Sure, originally they were going to practice with the Titans twice, and shaved that to one session just before they flew out here. It was good work, for who was able to participate.

But there also has been the ability to keep everyone together for another week, and given that veterans get the option of staying at the Wigwam during training camp in Glendale, it's been the one week where the team has been all together in one place 24/7. The Cardinals have tried to make that a big part of the trip, including the team hosting a Thursday night dinner/event for coaches and players.

There are injuries to watch in the next two weeks (that first injury report comes Sept. 7), but mostly, it'll be watching how the roster turns out. Final cutdown comes no later than Tuesday afternoon, and we will see if the Cardinals grab someone off waivers (they are fairly low in the pecking order after an 11-win season) or maybe make another trade for that cornerback everyone seems to be waiting for.

The conversations about who and who isn't going to be on the final roster are ongoing -- check out who is not playing Saturday night, and you'll get an idea of who likely has a spot wrapped up -- and they will start up in earnest as soon as the game ends.

"We'll have a good feel for it on on the flight home," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We want to be fair to guys and give them plenty of heads up if they're not going to be part of this team so they can handle what they need to handle."

-- Not sure exactly who is playing Saturday. Kingsbury, in his last availability of the week, said it was a "game-time decision" whether linebacker Zaven Collins or cornerback Marco Wilson would start. My guess is no -- Wilson especially with the unknown Antonio Hamilton factor -- and it won't really be a game-time thing. The decision was likely made after Kingsbury's final media presser on Thursday afternoon.

-- We will get to see guard Cody Ford on the offensive line. Not sure how long he will play, but they are in hurry-up mode to get him reps in this offense.

-- It will be interesting to see next year's slate of NFL joint practices. Kingsbury said he'd like to do it annually if logistics allowed, but he also said he liked the idea of just one day of it, not two. Because it was only one day may have been a reason why Cardinals-Titans was one of the few joint sessions that did not incur any fighting. There have been a lot of fights thought, topped by the Rams-Bengals donnybrook this week.

-- Not sure how the QB work will break down. It's possible Kingsbury gets Trace McSorley to play into the third quarter again, but we will see Jarrett Guarantano. It is interesting that, not only did Kyler Murray not play in the preseason, but because of Colt McCoy's arm issues, he won't play any preseason games either. (Although I am not 100 percent sure Colt would have played anyway.)

-- Does the shoulder injury to Jonathan Ward impact the running back room in terms of the final roster? if he's only out a couple weeks, probably not. But the choices at that position will be something to watch.

-- No, I don't think tight end Bernhard Seikovits will make the 53-man roster. I'm not sure he'll be on the practice squad either, since the Cardinals can use his international exemption. (If he is around on the exemption, he is not eligible to be brought up as a practice squad player any week. Teams are allowed three of those weekly this season.) But I have been impressed with the progress Seikovits has made from Year 1 to Year 2, My assessment doesn't mean anything of course, and again, the Cardinals have a talented tight end room. But Seikovits has made some plays in practice and games. Maybe he can trend up again next year with a second year around the team.

-- The Cards' biggest goal against the Titans? Don't get anyone else hurt. They can work with everything else.

-- It rained a little Friday here. A big deal. No, except that it was a year ago that the Cardinals were flying out to New Orleans to play their preseason finale and they were forced to turn around over East Texas, the game scotched while the team was in midair because of a hurricane.