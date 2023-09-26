Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

For D-Line Help, Cardinals Move Roy Lopez To Active Roster

Veteran was signed to practice squad last week

Sep 26, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have signed former Texans defensive lineman Roy Lopez (right) to their roster. The team had signed Lopez to the practice squad last week.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The Cardinals, down a pair of veterans because of injuries, have found a defensive lineman as a replacement.

﻿Roy Lopez﻿, who was just signed to the Cardinals' practice squad on Saturday, was officially moved to the 53-man roster on Tuesday -- a needed move after the potential season-ending biceps injuries to both L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins.

Lopez, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans, started 29 games the past two seasons before being released this year. He has two sacks.

Lopez attended the University of Arizona and is a Valley native, having prepped at Gilbert Mesquite High School.

The Cardinals also made a handful of practice-squad moves, re-signing defensive lineman Jacob Slade, signing linebacker Davion Taylor, and releasing cornerback Quavian White.

The defense is dealing with a handful of injuries aside from Collier and Watkins, especially at linebacker. Josh Woods has missed two games with an ankle injury, and the Cardinals lost Zaven Collins and Krys Barnes during the win against the Cowboys.

"If you have something built specifically for personnel, you better have a backup plan going into the game," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "That's always discussed. I always use the phrase, 'What if this guy's shoe comes off?' Because you don't want to talk about injuries. 'What's our plan if this guy's shoe comes off?'"

