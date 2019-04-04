Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Former Cardinal Larry Centers Provides Draft Help In Nashville

Apr 04, 2019 at 02:23 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

Former Cardinals fullback Larry Centers announced the team's second-round draft pick back in 2013 (who was ... wait for it ... linebacker Kevin Minter.) Thursday, the news came out that Centers will again represent the Cardinals in the 2019 draft. Centers will announce the third-round pick this time around. And he'll be in Nashville, where the traveling circus of the draft will be this year.

Centers played for the Cardinals from 1990 through the dramatic playoff year of 1998, the anchor of the offense while catching 101 passes in 1995 and another 99 in 1996. Twice he made the Pro Bowl with the Cardinals (he later played with the Patriots, Redskins and Bills.) He even made it to the silver screen, with his famous leap over a Cowboys tackler in a Monday night game at Sun Devil Stadium (a play that later made it into the movie "Jerry Maguire." But Centers, who toiled for some struggling Cardinals teams, was one of those guys who truly appreciated that 1998 run, along with vets like Aeneas Williams and Kwamie Lassiter.

The draft, by the way, begins April 25. Centers will have his moment on April 26, the day the second- and third-rounds are held.

Former Cardinal Larry Centers announces pick at 2013 draft
Photo by Mary Altaffer/AP

