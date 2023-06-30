Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Former Cardinals Equipment Man Bill Simmons Honored In Canton

Long-time St. Louis mainstay gets Hall of Fame treatment

Jun 30, 2023 at 05:12 AM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

The Cardinals have another Hall of Famer.

Bill Simmons, who served as the Cardinals' lead equipment manager for 22 seasons while they were in St. Louis, was part of this season's contributors class at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Among those in attendance for the ceremony for the late Simmons included his successor, Mark Ahlemeier, who ended up spending 41 seasons with the Cardinals -- first under Simmons and then succeeding him.

Simmons is the second Cardinals employee to be honored in the contributors category with the "Award of Excellence." John Omohundro, who was the team's athletic trainer for 42 seasons, was a member of 2022's inaugural class.

Simmons was with the Cardinals from 1966 through their final season in St. Louis of 1987, before the franchise moved to Arizona. He had been a teacher and football coach in high school, and also served as an official for high school games. He also served in World War II as a B-24 armorer/gunner in the Air Force. His first season with the team, in 1966, was in then-brand new Busch Memorial Stadium.

Simmons HpF
Photos courtesy Mark Ahlemeier

