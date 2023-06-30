Former Cardinals Equipment Man Bill Simmons Honored In Canton

The Cardinals have another Hall of Famer.

Bill Simmons, who served as the Cardinals' lead equipment manager for 22 seasons while they were in St. Louis, was part of this season's contributors class at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Among those in attendance for the ceremony for the late Simmons included his successor, Mark Ahlemeier, who ended up spending 41 seasons with the Cardinals -- first under Simmons and then succeeding him.

Simmons is the second Cardinals employee to be honored in the contributors category with the "Award of Excellence." John Omohundro, who was the team's athletic trainer for 42 seasons, was a member of 2022's inaugural class.