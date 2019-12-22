Four Tight Ends, WR Christian Kirk Active For Cardinals In Seattle

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle), who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active. In fact, the Cardinals continue to have health despite it being late in the season, with no players inactive because of injury. The one interesting decision -- all four of the tight ends on the Cardinals' roster are active today, which may mean more running the ball. Guard Justin Pugh (back) and DL Caraun Reid (knee) are also active.
The full list of Cardinals' inactives:
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- CB Andre Chachere
- S Deionte Thompson
- LB Keishawn Bierria
- LB Vontarrius Dora
- OL Joshua Miles
- OL Lamont Gaillard
The Seahawks will not have DE Jadeveon Clowney, S Quandre Diggs, CB Shaquill Griffin or T Duane Brown because of injuries.