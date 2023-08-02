Future Important, But Monti Ossenfort Focus On The Now

Monti Ossenfort made headlines across the NFL world around the draft with the moves that helped create a war chest of draft picks next season.

But that doesn't mean the Cardinals general manager is thinking about how to use them. Not yet. And certainly not where they might end up, even when he was asked after Tuesday's training camp practice if the team might consider using a high pick on a quarterback.

"Holy moly, man," Ossenfort said incredulously. "I'm just trying to get through Tuesday."

The future will come soon enough for Ossenfort and the Cardinals. But for all the talk about what the franchise might yet become under the direction of the first-year GM, it's the now that matters most.

"I think 100 percent of our focus is on this year," Ossenfort said. "It's on today, it's how we can get better today and how we can get the team rolling in the right direction for 2023. With that in mind, every decision we make affects not only this year but subsequent years, so every decision we make is with an eye to the future."

Ossenfort said the phones "aren't real busy" as of now, expecting potential roster moves for most of the league to remain slow until at least after the first preseason game or two.

He continues to have daily conversations with head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is also in his first year, to create the processes and structure the Cardinals need in place both at training camp and into the season.

"What I appreciate from Monti is that he is open, honest and when he needs to get a point across he can say it in one sentence and not four," Gannon said. "The swiftness of his delivery helps me and the coaches out a lot."

Preparation for the season runs on parallel tracks at the moment. One is on the field, where the active players went through their first padded workout Tuesday. The other are the players rehabbing, including starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has declined to give a timetable on when he thinks his return might be, and so too does Ossenfort.

"We're not sitting there, looking at a calendar, counting the days," Ossenfort said of Kyler's return.

Scouting for the 2024 season has already begun, Ossenfort said, but that's under the normal timeline. While he allowed that quarterback will be a position the Cardinals will scout, every position is scouted every season. This year will be no different.

Wherever the Cards might select next April, Ossenfort just wants to be prepared.