No Kyler Murray Return Timetable: 'When That Time Comes, I'll Know'

Kyler Murray attended a UFC event this offseason in Miami, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow happened to be there.

The two talked – like Murray last season, Burrow had torn his ACL in 2020 – and Burrow noted to Murray that one of his major hurdles to recovery was being hesitant in the pocket.

"That's something every athlete (does)," Murray said Saturday, in his first press conference since December's injury. "You're a little scared to run the first time you pull a (hamstring). But with reps, with everything, confidence comes. Even in the weight room, the first time I do things, I'm hesitant.

"The first time I jumped, I was hesitant. But we are preparing the body, preparing the mind to be able to do those things. I do think the first time I'm out there, maybe I might be (hesitant), but with the reps the confidence will grow."

When Murray might have a chance to test that theory remains a mystery. Like he emphasized earlier in the offseason, he wasn't giving any hints on when he thinks he might be able to return from what was both an ACL and meniscus repair in his right knee. He is on the Physically Unable to Perform list right now, and if he remains there into the regular season he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

If Murray does have an idea when he could come back, he did a good job sounding like it was unknown to him as well. He did say he is ramping up the work, doing some cutting on the knee and "getting closer to football."

But working on football moves and actually playing football are different things entirely.

"I wouldn't want to go out there and hurt the team or hurt myself," Murray said. "The advice I've gotten from a lot of people around me is, obviously, to go when you are ready. Don't feel pressured to come back because of this situation or that situation. I feel when that time comes, I'll know."