Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

There still isn't -- and likely won't be -- a timeline for Kyler Murray﻿'s return to the field.

But as the rehabbing quarterback approaches the third of the four games he must miss in the least while on the Physically Unable to Perform list, his social media posts have made it clear his rehab is moving him closer to coming back as QB1.

"He's doing well," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn't mean he will return to play and open his window then."

This week, Murray posted a message on Tik Tok and then sent out a series of images and photos on Instagram chronicling his rehab and comeback up to this point.

Gannon hasn't seen all that -- "I have like an iPhone 2, I'm not all over Tik Tok and Instagram," Gannon deadpanned -- but knows Murray wants to be on the field.

"We'll get him going when he is physically and mentally ready to play," Gannon said. "And knowing it will take some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he is doing. I'm not in a hurry with that. I'd love to have him out there, he's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

Murray's spot on the PUP list means he cannot practice. He has not done anything football-related other than throwing by himself since he tore his ACL in December. Once he returns to practice, the Cardinals have a three-week window in which to put him on the 53-man roster -- and even then, that doesn't guarantee he would be put back in a game situation right away.