Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB

Sep 22, 2023 at 01:01 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray signs autographs before the Giants game last weekend.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray signs autographs before the Giants game last weekend.

There still isn't -- and likely won't be -- a timeline for Kyler Murray﻿'s return to the field.

But as the rehabbing quarterback approaches the third of the four games he must miss in the least while on the Physically Unable to Perform list, his social media posts have made it clear his rehab is moving him closer to coming back as QB1.

"He's doing well," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn't mean he will return to play and open his window then."

This week, Murray posted a message on Tik Tok and then sent out a series of images and photos on Instagram chronicling his rehab and comeback up to this point.

Gannon hasn't seen all that -- "I have like an iPhone 2, I'm not all over Tik Tok and Instagram," Gannon deadpanned -- but knows Murray wants to be on the field.

"We'll get him going when he is physically and mentally ready to play," Gannon said. "And knowing it will take some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he is doing. I'm not in a hurry with that. I'd love to have him out there, he's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

Murray's spot on the PUP list means he cannot practice. He has not done anything football-related other than throwing by himself since he tore his ACL in December. Once he returns to practice, the Cardinals have a three-week window in which to put him on the 53-man roster -- and even then, that doesn't guarantee he would be put back in a game situation right away.

"The plan is adaptable, depending on what he does, how he looks, how he feels," Gannon said. "The greatest input with that will be him."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
news

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense
news

Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams
Advertising