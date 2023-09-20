Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray 'Itching' To Get Back On Field For Cardinals

Quarterback sends out message via social media

Sep 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM
Kyler Murray has had significant success against the Cowboys in his short career and he was (arguably? Maybe not) the best high school player in Texas prep history, so missing this week's game hurts.

But Kyler misses football, period, and with at least two more games on the sideline while on the PUP list, the quarterback took to Tik Tok to express just that.

Over a video of Murray doing deep squats with a dumbbell in his hands, the voice of rehab coach Buddy Morris in the background, and the music "The Mighty Rio Grande (Concept)" by This Will Destroy You playing, Murray used captions to deliver a message.

"I tore my ACL 8 months ago. This is the only major injury I've had. I've never missed the game like this. I'm itching to get back.

"You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you'll ever know. I won't let us down.

"Soon."

