Garrett Williams Set To Make Season Debut Against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Cardinals, all things considered, are fairly healthy.
Yes they have key players on IR, including starting cornerback Will Johnson, who landed there this week. But that is the NFL -- the host 49ers have 15 players on IR, and that doesn't include star defensive end Nick Bosa, who will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury suffered in practice.
Both of the Cardinals listed as questionable on Friday are active Sunday, with veteran cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V set to make their 2026 debuts after significant injuries in 2025. Starting cornerback Max Melton is also active.
The Cardinals' full inactive list:
- QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
- S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back)
- OL Josh Fryar
- WR Reggie Virgil
- DL Andrew Billings