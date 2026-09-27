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Garrett Williams Set To Make Season Debut Against 49ers

Inactives only have one injured player for Cardinals

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:35 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

niners inactives 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Cardinals, all things considered, are fairly healthy.

Yes they have key players on IR, including starting cornerback Will Johnson, who landed there this week. But that is the NFL -- the host 49ers have 15 players on IR, and that doesn't include star defensive end Nick Bosa, who will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury suffered in practice.

Both of the Cardinals listed as questionable on Friday are active Sunday, with veteran cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V set to make their 2026 debuts after significant injuries in 2025. Starting cornerback Max Melton is also active.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
  • S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back)
  • OL Josh Fryar
  • WR Reggie Virgil
  • DL Andrew Billings

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