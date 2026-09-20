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Isaiah Adams, Roy Lopez Active For Cardinals Against Seahawks

Taylor-Demerson set to play first game of season

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

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The Cardinals offensive line is healthy. At least, healthy enough to play.

Right guard Isaiah Adams, who sustained a left knee injury late in the preseason, is active for the first time as the Cardinals play the Seahawks in their hope opener. Also active is left guard Isaac Seumalo, who like Adams was questionable for the game.

On the defensive line, Roy Lopez, battling a groin injury during the week, also is active and Andrew Billings will be inactive for a second straight week.

Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson is also active for the first time after hurting his ribs in the preseason.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • QB Carson Beck (emergency third QB)
  • CB Garrett Williams (Achilles)
  • OL Josh Fryar
  • WR Reggie Virgil
  • DL Andrew Billings

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