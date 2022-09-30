GM Steve Keim: Patience In Waiting For Top Three Picks

So far, the top three rookies in the draft class -- second-round tight end Trey McBride and third-round edge rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders -- have played little (or not at all.) Cardinals GM Steve Keim would've have loved to see them have a role right away, but he understands why they have not.

"I think realistically when you have some mid-round picks they generally will take some time," Keim said Friday during an appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station. "That's not so much physically but it's the speed of the game and the size of the playbook and some of the adjustments you have to make on the fly. I know there is a lot of stuff going through those guys heads but in practice I know they look better and I know they will get more opportunities as we get down the stretch."

Keim was asked if there was any disconnect between the front office in selecting the players and the coaches now that they have not yet played much.

"I don't know of any guys we drafted that our coaches didn't like, so I would have to say that's a no," Keim said.

-- Keim said he had not heard the comments by former NFL running back Shady McCoy about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. McCoy called Murray's game "trash" on a podcast.

"I respect the media's opinion and it's a results-based business, but at the same time, my internal belief we have in Kyler and I have in Kyler is tremendously high," Keim said. "(It's) the nature of the business anymore. People like to see drama, like to see people not succeed. I get it. It promotes ratings and all that. We just have to handle our business at this end."

-- Keim said he knows about the statistic showing the Cardinals are more successful when Murray runs more often. But the GM emphasized that Murray can impact the game just extending plays, not just running the ball.

"If there is an opportunity and he's able to be safe, I would love to see him run the ball more," Keim said.

-- On the current seven-game home losing streak: "It disappoints me and it disappoints me for the fans. The old saying is you're supposed to win the home games and scratch them out on the road. I am disappointed we are not winning at home, moreso for our fans more than anything because I think they deserve that. I think we will continue to get better and as the season goes on and we get our players back ... I think the stronger you play at the end the better you do."

-- Keim said he expected more out of the offense, even with DeAndre Hopkins under suspension. "At the same time when you have Rondale (Moore) downe and A.J. (Green) down and Hop not there, it can be tough," he said. "I'm glad Hollywood (Brown) stepped up. He had a fantastic game. But when you are depending on your fourth- and fifth-receivers to be game-changers, it can be tough. We can't use that as an excuse though, and I am awfully proud of a guy like Greg Dortch who has made the most out of his opportunities."