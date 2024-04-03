Greg Dortch Officially Back In Fold For Cardinals

Tweeting out recently that he's “more motivated than (he’s) ever been,” wide receiver Greg Dortch finally made his return for another season with the Cardinals official on Wednesday when he signed his one-year exclusive rights tender.

When Kyler Murray returned from his ACL rehab in midseason -- and after Hollywood Brown's foot became an issue -- Dortch's involvement in Drew Petzing's offense skyrocketed. Prior to Week 10, Dortch had one reception for two yards. Dortch finished the season with 24 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

With Brown and Rondale Moore no longer on the Cardinals roster, Dortch brings a level of explosiveness that the Cardinals wide receiver room needs. He showcased his yards-after-catch ability for an impressive touchdown against the Bears and a 36-yard reception to set up the game-winning touchdown against the Eagles the following week. More of that will be needed come 2024.

At the NFL's annual spring meeting in Orlando, coach Jonathan Gannon cited Dortch’s love for competition as a trait he admires about the 5-foot-7 wide out. Going into the offseason strength and conditioning program that begins April 15, the field is wide open for Dortch to earning more trust of Murray and the coaching staff.

The wide receiver room currently consists of Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, the recently acquired Chris Moore, and a handful of others that didn't see the field much in 2023. If he performs similar to the back end of the season, there's a reasonable belief to buy into Dortch's stock within the offense.