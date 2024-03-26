New Hybrid Kickoff, And No More Surprise Onside Kicks

The NFL, after much discussion, has yet another new kickoff it will implement in 2024, the idea to increase returns since "the play has been essentially dying," Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said in Orlando at the NFL annual meeting.

Modeled in part after what the XFL did during its run, the play essentially means everyone but the kicker and return man have to hold their position -- five yards apart at the return team's 40 and 35, respectively, while the kicker still boots from his own 35 -- until the ball is caught or it hits the ground in the "landing zone" between the goal line and the 20. Touchbacks will come out to the 30. (If you really, really want all the new specifics, here they are.)