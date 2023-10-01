Hollywood Brown Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Hollywood Brown will play against the 49ers on Sunday.
The wide receiver, who hurt his thumb in practice last week and was listed as questionable, will be available for the Cardinals as they take on arguably the most difficult defense in the NFC.
The Cardinals also have starting right tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who had hurt his ankle Friday and was listed as questionable.
The Cardinals won't have running back Keaontay Ingram, a move foretold when the team elevated running back Corey Clement from the practice squad on Saturday. Ingram is hurting with a neck injury.
The full inactives list for the Cardinals:
- LB Josh Woods (ankle)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- OL Ilm Manning
- TE Elijah Manning
- DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)