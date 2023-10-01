Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Hollywood Brown Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

Paris Johnson, also questionable, will play

Oct 01, 2023 at 11:55 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AZC_23_GameStatus_Inactives_16x9_Generic

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Hollywood Brown will play against the 49ers on Sunday.

The wide receiver, who hurt his thumb in practice last week and was listed as questionable, will be available for the Cardinals as they take on arguably the most difficult defense in the NFC.

The Cardinals also have starting right tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who had hurt his ankle Friday and was listed as questionable.

The Cardinals won't have running back Keaontay Ingram, a move foretold when the team elevated running back Corey Clement from the practice squad on Saturday. Ingram is hurting with a neck injury.

The full inactives list for the Cardinals:

  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Ilm Manning
  • TE Elijah Manning
  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

Related Content

news

Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

Dallas missing two starting offensive linemen
news

Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Safety suffered hamstring injury in Friday's practice
news

Hollywood Brown, Zach Ertz Both Available For Opener

Cardinals have their starters healthy for Commanders game
news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list
news

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons
news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries
news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals
news

Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

Zach Allen will play against Patriots on Monday night
news

Inactives: Greg Dortch Sits As Receiver Room Churns

Baccellia, Cooper could get work in the slot
news

Inactives: In Mexico, Kyler Murray Sits For Second Game 

DeAndre Hopkins will play against 49ers
news

Inactives: Kyler Murray Will Not Play For Cardinals Against Rams

Murphy, Humphries also sit out Sunday
Advertising