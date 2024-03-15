 Skip to main content
Hollywood Heads To The Midwest And Patrick Mahomes

Wide receiver takes free agent deal with Chiefs on one-year deal

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:01 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The amount of comings and goings for the Cardinals over the past few days has been mind-boggling to keep up with (at least for someone with the job to report on all of it), but there was more goings on Thursday night after it came out that wide receiver Hollywood Brown was headed to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year contract.

The deal will reportedly be worth $7 million and up to $11 million. It was long assumed that Brown would likely need a one-year contract to rebuild his value and then hit the open market again, and the Chiefs always seemed a great fit -- they needed a top receiver, as assuming health, Hollywood should get some numbers with Patrick Mahomes at QB.

It's ballpark what everyone figured would take to keep Brown on a one-year deal, and given everything, that always seemed like it wouldn't happen in Arizona. (There was, probably not coincidentally, the news the Cardinals would be signing former Titans wideout Chris Moore on Thursday night as well.)

For everyone wondering if Brown would prioritize staying with best friend Kyler Murray over business, that never really made a lot of sense.

Brown dealt with injuries in both his two seasons with the Cardinals, after being acquired for a first-round pick in 2022. That wasn't what the Cardinals had hoped for such a steep price, but Brown did what he could when he was on the field. He actually played better than the stats showed this past season (before his heel became a problem), with Joshua Dobbs missing him open deep multiple times (and Kyler, actually, in his first game back.) That would've changed some of the perspective.

Brown was always there too, which is why the local chapter of the PFWA named him "Good Guy" this season for his efforts with the media.

There seems no longer any question the Cardinals will draft a wide receiver at some point. And Brown now goes to play with the Mahomes Show trying to boost his reputation for this time next year.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 11 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 in Houston, TX.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

