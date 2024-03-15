Hollywood Heads To The Midwest And Patrick Mahomes

It's ballpark what everyone figured would take to keep Brown on a one-year deal, and given everything, that always seemed like it wouldn't happen in Arizona. (There was, probably not coincidentally, the news the Cardinals would be signing former Titans wideout Chris Moore on Thursday night as well.)

For everyone wondering if Brown would prioritize staying with best friend Kyler Murray over business, that never really made a lot of sense.

Brown dealt with injuries in both his two seasons with the Cardinals, after being acquired for a first-round pick in 2022. That wasn't what the Cardinals had hoped for such a steep price, but Brown did what he could when he was on the field. He actually played better than the stats showed this past season (before his heel became a problem), with Joshua Dobbs missing him open deep multiple times (and Kyler, actually, in his first game back.) That would've changed some of the perspective.

Brown was always there too, which is why the local chapter of the PFWA named him "Good Guy" this season for his efforts with the media.