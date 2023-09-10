Hollywood Brown, Zach Ertz Both Available For Opener

LANDOVER, Maryland -- Zach Ertz is back.
The tight end, who tore his ACL last season and didn't return to practice until training camp was underway, is active for the Cardinals for their opener Sunday against the Commanders at FedEx Field.
The Cardinals will also have wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
Other than offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand), the Cardinals were able to have healthy scratches this week. The full inactive list:
- CB Starling Thomas V
- LB Owen Pappoe
- DL Dante Stills
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- OL Kelvin Beachum (hand)
- OL Ilm Manning
- TE Elijah Higgins