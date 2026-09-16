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How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Seahawks, Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks on September 20, 2026

Sep 16, 2026 at 07:21 AM
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The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 20 at 1:25 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

  • FOX
  • Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline)
  • WATCH ON MOBILE
  • A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
  • NFL+

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON NATIONAL RADIO

  • Sports USA Media
  • John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Marvin Lewis (analyst)

LISTEN LIVE ON CARDINALS RADIO

  • Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
  • J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)
  • Game day programming begins at 10 a.m. with "The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" followed by "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle." Both shows spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL.
  • "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON CARDINALS SPANISH RADIO

  • Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR
  • Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst)

A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

And for those fans outside of the U.S., there is Game Pass International.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

  • For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.
  • The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

  • "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
  • "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
  • "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" at AZCardinals.com
  • "Cardinals Game Plan", "Cardinals Birdwatch" on Arizona's Family

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