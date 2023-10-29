Jalen Thompson, Antonio Hamilton Return To Cardinals Lineup

The secondary of the Cardinals will be full strength for the first time on Sunday against the Ravens, with safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Antonio Hamilton both returning from injury a week after safety Budda Baker and cornerback Garrett Williams did the same.
What it means is that rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, who had started most of the season, is a healthy inactive a week after not getting any defensive snaps in Seattle.
Linebacker Jesse Luketa is also back active after being inactive the last two games.
The full inactives list:
- CB Kei'Trel Clark
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- LB Krys Barnes (hamstring)
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- WR Greg Dortch (ankle)
- TE Blake Whiteheart
- DL Kevin Strong (shoulder)