Inactives: Cardinals Will Have Key Pieces Available

The Cardinals are getting back some key pieces to the lineup on Sunday against the Seahawks, including left tackle D.J. Humphries and running back James Conner.
Humphries missed last week with a back injury. Conner is active after missing the past three games with a ribs injury. Safety Budda Baker, listed as questionable with a bad ankle, will also play.
Punter Andy Lee is active after being listed as questionable with an illness; Lee went through an extensive pregame workout to see if he was healthy enough to play.
The full inactive list:
- P Nolan Cooney
- QB Trace McSorley
- CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)
- LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
- C Rodney Hudson (knee)
- G Max Garcia (shoulder)
- DL Trysten Hill