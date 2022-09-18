Inactives: J.J. Watt, Justin Pugh Will Play For Cardinals Against Raiders

LAS VEGAS -- The Cardinals will get their expected boost on both sides of the ball Sunday, with both defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Justin Pugh set to make their 2022 debuts against the Raiders.
Watt, who had been dealing with a calf injury, and Pugh, who had a neck issue, both missed the season opener but both had expressed optimism during the week they would be able to play.
Also making his debut -- rookie tight end Trey McBride, who will be a fourth tight end with the Cardinals with only four healthy wide receivers.
The full inactives list
- WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)
- WR Andy Isabella (back)
- CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- LB Myjai Sanders
- OL Lecitus Smith
- DL Jonathan Ledbetter