Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There was nothing to figure out for the final seven inactives of the season on Sunday for the Cardinals against the 49ers.
Other than to remember to add one.
The Cardinals will only have 46 players available instead of 48 since eight players were already deemed out for the game because of injury. Seven of them, if you include quarterback Colt McCoy, are normally starters. Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith was also declared inactive.
The full inactive list:
- RB James Conner (knee/shin)
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion)
- LB Zaven Collins (calf)
- CB Marco Wilson (neck)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)
- OL Lecitus Smith
- WR Robbie Anderson (back)
- DL Zach Allen (hand)