Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:55 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

InactivesWk1849ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There was nothing to figure out for the final seven inactives of the season on Sunday for the Cardinals against the 49ers.

Other than to remember to add one.

The Cardinals will only have 46 players available instead of 48 since eight players were already deemed out for the game because of injury. Seven of them, if you include quarterback Colt McCoy, are normally starters. Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith was also declared inactive.

The full inactive list:

  • RB James Conner (knee/shin)
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion)
  • LB Zaven Collins (calf)
  • CB Marco Wilson (neck)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)
  • OL Lecitus Smith
  • WR Robbie Anderson (back)
  • DL Zach Allen (hand)

Related Content

news

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons

news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries

news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals

news

Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

Zach Allen will play against Patriots on Monday night

news

Inactives: Greg Dortch Sits As Receiver Room Churns

Baccellia, Cooper could get work in the slot

news

Inactives: In Mexico, Kyler Murray Sits For Second Game

DeAndre Hopkins will play against 49ers

news

Inactives: Kyler Murray Will Not Play For Cardinals Against Rams

Murphy, Humphries also sit out Sunday

news

Inactives: Cardinals Will Have Key Pieces Available

Conner, Humphries, Baker all active against Seahawks

news

Inactives: D.J. Humphries To Sit Out Against Vikings

Josh Jones in line to start for Cardinals at left tackle

news

Inactives: James Conner To Sit Out Against Saints

Cardinals to use Rodrigo Blankenship to kick; Cody Ford active

news

Inactives: Rodney Hudson Sits Out Against Seahawks

Harlow remains in lineup to play center

Advertising