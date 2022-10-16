Inactives: Rodney Hudson Sits Out Against Seahawks

SEATTLE -- The Cardinal still won't have starting center Rodney Hudson on Sunday, who will miss his second straight game against the Seahawks because of his knee injury.
Sean Harlow will again take his place in the lineup. The rest of the offensive line is intact.
Most of the Cardinals' inactives had been set Friday, when a number of players were deemed out. With James Conner and Darrel Williams sitting, the top two running backs for the Cardinals will be Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram.
The full inactive list:
- K Matt Prater (hip)
- QB Trace McSorley
- C Rodney Hudson (knee)
- CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
- RB James Conner (ribs)
- RB Darrel Williams (knee)
- OL Lecitus Smith