Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

The Cardinals only have 52 players on the roster so they only needed six inactives against the Patriots for "Monday Night Football," and none of them were a surprise after cornerback Byron Murphy and wide receiver Rondale Moore were declared out on Saturday.
Defensive lineman Zach Allen, who had been ill, is playing in the game.
As coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier, Cody Ford is getting the start at left guard with Rashaad Coward out, but there is a plan to use rookie Lecitus Smith some in that spot during the game.
The full inactive list:
- WR Rondale Moore (groin)
- CB Byron Murphy (back)
- QB Trace McSorley
- S Charles Washington (chest)
- LB Jesse Luketa
- OL Rashaad Coward (chest)