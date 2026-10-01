Injury Report: Week 4 at Giants

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Rest days sidelined a trio of Cardinals ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Giants. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and safety Budda Baker were the players given off.

Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, who has been nursing a back injury, did not practice on Wednesday. The last time Taylor-Demerson practiced was last Thursday, but the back flared up and he has not been on the field since.

Center Hjalte Froholdt (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb), and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin) were limited. The newest name is defensive lineman Walter Nolen III who was limited with a shoulder issue.