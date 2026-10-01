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Injury Report: Week 4 at Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Giants

Sep 30, 2026 at 05:08 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

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WEDNESDAY REPORT

Rest days sidelined a trio of Cardinals ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Giants. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and safety Budda Baker were the players given off.

Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, who has been nursing a back injury, did not practice on Wednesday. The last time Taylor-Demerson practiced was last Thursday, but the back flared up and he has not been on the field since.

Center Hjalte Froholdt (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb), and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin) were limited. The newest name is defensive lineman Walter Nolen III who was limited with a shoulder issue.

Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (knee) missed practice for the Giants. John Harbaugh said Tracy is day-to-day.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 4

Wednesday, September 30
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Back) - DNP
OL Hjalte Froholdt (Knee) - Limited
DL Roy Lopez (Groin) - Limited
DL Walter Nolen III (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (Thumb) - Limited

New York Giants Injury Report Week 4

Wednesday, September 30
OT Andrew Thomas (Groin) - DNP
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Knee) - DNP
CB Tae Banks (Calf) - Limited
S Tyler Nubin (Calf) - Limited
DB Elijah Campbell (Foot) - Full
CB Nic Jones (Shoulder) - Full
FB Patrick Ricard (Nose) - Full

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