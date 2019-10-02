Interception Drought: Cardinals Still Seeking First Pick

But none of those were actually caught, and the Cards still seek a turnover. For a defense that isn't forcing many three-and-outs, turnovers would be a key. The Cardinals have recovered a couple of fumbles, but again, picks are absent.

It just underscores the drought the Cardinals defense has been in for too long. In the preseason of 2018, the Cardinals forced a ridiculous amount of turnovers -- 17 in four games -- and the Cards had six interceptions in the first seven games of last season. But starting with the eighth game of last year, the Cardinals have had one pick in their last 13 games. That came in the 2018 finale, when David Amerson had an interception in Seattle against Russell Wilson.