It's Quiet, But Roster Spot And Cap Room Available For Moves

Jun 19, 2019 at 09:35 AM
As the Cardinals move into the quiet time of the offseason, in the few weeks prior to training camp, they do have some flexibility. They have the open spot on the roster, after the David Amerson release. And according to the NFLPA, their salary cap room is at $6.08 million.

What will happen is TBD. Vacations will put most work on hold, at least for a bit (unless someone lands on the waiver wire and the Cardinals decide to exercise their top spot in the claim order.) But there is always the chance to bring in a pre-camp or even in-camp signing of a veteran in order to solidify the roster.

"We had a lot of success in the past when we have had late-summer signings," GM Steve Keim says to the rest of the front office in the latest "Flight Plan" trailer. "There are players out there that we can find that will make this football team better."

Some signings work out, others are fliers that don't. Last year the Cards signed defensive end Arthur Moats and Jacquies Smith at the outset of camp, but they also signed safety Tre Boston. Two years ago, they signed cornerback Tramon Williams. Three years ago, it was cornerback Mike Jenkins, who would have made the team had he not suffered a knee injury. The list goes on, all the way back to pass rusher John Abraham and tackle Eric Winston in 2013.

It's usually not a question of whether the Cardinals will still sign a vet who could have a role, but who.

GM Steve Keim

