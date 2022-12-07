J.J. Watt, Budda Baker Remain Top Cardinals In Pro Bowl Votes

J.J. Watt is having a good year for the Cardinals, and while his name recognition remains high, his performance is worthy of the Pro Bowl votes he is getting so far.

The veteran moved up to seventh overall among NFL defensive ends in the latest Pro Bowl tabulation released on Wednesday, and remains fourth in the NFC behind the 49ers' Nick Bosa, the Panthers' Brian Burns and Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson. Watt has a team-leading 6½ sacks this season and has missed just one game -- the opener against Kansas City.

Budda Baker remains second overall among strong safeties and first in the NFC. He trails only the Chargers' Derwin James.

All fan voting ends Dec. 15.