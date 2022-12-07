Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

J.J. Watt, Budda Baker Remain Top Cardinals In Pro Bowl Votes

Voting continues through Dec. 15

Dec 07, 2022 at 01:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

J.J. Watt is having a good year for the Cardinals, and while his name recognition remains high, his performance is worthy of the Pro Bowl votes he is getting so far.

The veteran moved up to seventh overall among NFL defensive ends in the latest Pro Bowl tabulation released on Wednesday, and remains fourth in the NFC behind the 49ers' Nick Bosa, the Panthers' Brian Burns and Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson. Watt has a team-leading 6½ sacks this season and has missed just one game -- the opener against Kansas City.

Budda Baker remains second overall among strong safeties and first in the NFC. He trails only the Chargers' Derwin James.

All fan voting ends Dec. 15.

Fans can vote by going to azcardinals.com/pro-bowl-games/vote. The Pro Bowl game has been replaced with flag football games and skills competitions, to be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023. Voting is online only until Thursday, when social media voting also begins. Players and coaches also get a chance to vote, with each section counting as a third of the final tally.

2022_LAC_1127pv_0662
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Work-In-Progress That Is Trey McBride

Tight end has struggled, but is needed after Zach Ertz injury

news

The Pressure(s) Of J.J. Watt Helps Cardinals

Veteran lineman has been effective in affecting the quarterback

news

Budda Baker Leads NFC Strong Safeties In Pro Bowl Vote

Defensive end J.J. Watt only other Cardinal in a top 10

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chargers Game

Brown returns full go; Golden earns highest mark

news

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Chargers Aftermath

news

Effort, Emotion Of The Moment, And Friday Before The Chargers

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: 49ers Game

Marco Wilson comes to play under the lights of Estadio Azteca

news

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

news

Different Football At Estadio Azteca, And Saturday Before Mexico (And 49ers)

news

Edgerrin James' Tough 2008 Chronicled In 'A Football Life'

Hall of Fame running back reiterates he made right call to become Cardinal

news

Cardinals Get Ready For Mexico While Not Disrupting Routine

Practicing in altitude this week was discussed

Advertising