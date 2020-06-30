Rookie Receiver Jermiah Braswell Released After DUI

The Cardinals released wide receiver Jermiah Braswell, an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State, after Braswell was charged with drunk driving in his home state of Ohio over the weekend.
The Cards had signed five undrafted wide receivers following the draft. Aside from Braswell, they still have Hawaii's JoJo Ward, Shepard's Devin Phelps, Cincinnati's Rashad Medaris and Towson's Shane Leatherbury. The unit already has an established top three with DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, with Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield all vying for roster spots.
The Cardinals also have 2019 undrafted rookie A.J. Richardson and Johnnie Dixon at the position.