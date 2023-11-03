Jonathan Gannon Holds Off On Naming Starting Quarterback

The decision whether Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start at quarterback Sunday in Cleveland for the Cardinals will come in the next 24 hours, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

That is a nod to the NFL's transactions calendar. Murray, who remains on the PUP list, has to be activated to the 53-man roster by 1 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday in order to be eligible to play against the Browns. If he is activated, it is expected he'll start.

If he is not -- and if Jeff Driskel is instead elevated from the practice squad in that transactions window -- Tune will be the starter.

Gannon said he expects to make his decision on the plane when the team flies to Cleveland Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

"We've got to make sure we're doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler," Gannon said, noting the final decision will come not only from Murray but also the group of himself, GM Monti Ossenfort and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"He'll have a big part in saying to me and to us, 'Hey I want to play football.' We are still working toward that."

Gannon did add that Murray told him he has been ready for a while. But "he knows he needs to do certain things and keep stacking good days and keep getting reps," Gannon added.

Gannon handed praise out to the coaching staff and other players "because we had to adapt a little bit" in practice, given that it is midseason but Murray still needed certain reps to get in a position to return after so much time away.

"It's not just status quo with how we have been doing things because of the nature of that position," Gannon said.

Tune has looked sharp in practice if he has to play, Gannon said, and the coach even said he had forgotten how mobile Tune is, which would aid the offense if he plays.