Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jonathan Gannon Holds Off On Naming Starting Quarterback

Coach says he'll figure out Cardinals signal-caller for Cleveland over next 24 hours

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:54 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray (right) talks with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing at practice this week.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray (right) talks with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing at practice this week.

The decision whether Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start at quarterback Sunday in Cleveland for the Cardinals will come in the next 24 hours, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

That is a nod to the NFL's transactions calendar. Murray, who remains on the PUP list, has to be activated to the 53-man roster by 1 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday in order to be eligible to play against the Browns. If he is activated, it is expected he'll start.

If he is not -- and if Jeff Driskel is instead elevated from the practice squad in that transactions window -- Tune will be the starter.

Gannon said he expects to make his decision on the plane when the team flies to Cleveland Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

"We've got to make sure we're doing the best thing for the team and the best thing for Kyler," Gannon said, noting the final decision will come not only from Murray but also the group of himself, GM Monti Ossenfort and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"He'll have a big part in saying to me and to us, 'Hey I want to play football.' We are still working toward that."

Gannon did add that Murray told him he has been ready for a while. But "he knows he needs to do certain things and keep stacking good days and keep getting reps," Gannon added.

Gannon handed praise out to the coaching staff and other players "because we had to adapt a little bit" in practice, given that it is midseason but Murray still needed certain reps to get in a position to return after so much time away.

"It's not just status quo with how we have been doing things because of the nature of that position," Gannon said.

Tune has looked sharp in practice if he has to play, Gannon said, and the coach even said he had forgotten how mobile Tune is, which would aid the offense if he plays.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday morning that Deshaun Watson, who has been nursing a bad rotator cuff, will start at QB for the Browns.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Getting Rookie Help They've Long Wanted

Draft class has been an important part of playing time
news

Clayton Tune Time Nears If Kyler Murray Remains On Hold

Rookie quarterback might start in Cleveland 
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Change Of Plan: Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune Against Browns

Coach had said Sunday night Joshua Dobbs would start in Cleveland
news

Gannon Still Confident In Joshua Dobbs After Cardinals Fall To Ravens

After 31-24 defeat,  coach says Dobbs to start in Cleveland
news

Trey McBride Bulls His Way Into Career-Best Performance

Tight end's touchdown big highlight after Cardinals' defeat
news

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP
news

Cardinals Gird Themselves For Lamar Jackson Experience

Defense knows discipline will be key to slow Ravens' attack
news

Kyler Murray Status Doubtful For Ravens Game

Gannon says 'we'll see' if quarterback plays Sunday
news

Life As Gunner Suits Joey Blount, Helps Cardinals

Bobby Price earns roster spot with punt coverage
news

Cardinals Want To Make A Point - Actually, Many - Against Ravens

Petzing sees a unit close to breaking through
Advertising