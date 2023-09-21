Joshua Dobbs, Running And Trucking To The End Zone

The Cardinals need Joshua Dobbs to be able to pass the ball for their offense to be effective. That's a given in the NFL. But it was Dobbs' 23-yard touchdown run that garnered a lot of attention both in Sunday's game and Dobbs' meeting with the media this week.

That's what happens when you run over a defensive back at the goal line. But it also underscored that element to Dobbs' game, and also why that element of his game is important to the Cardinals' offense. (When people wonder why the Cardinals were willing to essentially trade in Colt McCoy for Dobbs, that aspect of the game was one of the reasons.)

Early in the game, Dobbs did slide after a run. "But when you get inside the 5-yard line it's hard to turn away wanting to get in the end zone," Dobbs said.

"Once he stayed high you have to initiate (contact). It's simple physics, right? A body in motion stays in motion. Apply more force than the opposite force coming at you."

Dobbs hasn't run much in the NFL, because he hasn't played much. But in his last two years of college at Tennessee, when he was a full-time starter, he had 296 rushing attempts.