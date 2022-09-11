Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt Sitting For Cardinals Against Chiefs

Tight end Zach Ertz, cornerback Byron Murphy active

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals will have to shuffle their offensive line on Sunday in the opener against the Chiefs, with Cody Ford already on IR and then the team making starting left guard Justin Pugh inactive because of a neck injury.

Another surprise: rookie tight end Trey McBride is inactive, with the Cardinals going with their three veteran tight ends -- Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson.

The Cardinals do have cornerback Byron Murphy (illness) active for the game.

J.J. Watt, who missed the final 10 regular season games in 2021 with a shoulder injury, will be inactive because of his calf strain. That's not a surprise after Watt sat out practice all week.

The full inactives list:

  • WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)
  • CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • LB Myjai Sanders
  • G Justin Pugh (neck)
  • TE Trey McBride
  • DE J.J. Watt

Advertising