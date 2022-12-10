Beating Belichick, Monday Night, And Saturday Before The Patriots

Kliff Kingsbury was asked what it would mean to him if the Cardinals could beat the Patriots, and for Kingsbury to top the coach who drafted him and mentored him once upon a time.

"Not that …" Kingsbury said before catching himself. "I don't want to say not that much. It's just an honor to go against him. It's really humbling. It's one of those deals where it's like you'd almost be embarrassed because he's such a great coach. He knows so much about football. He's coached every position. He's the best to ever do it. It's more of just an honor to go against him and try to match wits with him."

It's been a rough year for Kingsbury and his team. Both he and Bill Belichick are far from a year ago, when the two traded December compliments that each felt the other was the NFL Coach of the Year. The Patriots need to beat the Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes flickering; the Cardinals need to beat the Patriots to, well, win a game.

But the subplot of Kingsbury against Belichick still carries some interest. It looked like Kingsbury was going to capture the first meeting of the two, in New England in front of zero fans in a 2020 game, but Zane Gonzalez missed a late field goal, Isaiah Simmons took an ill-timed personal foul, and the Patriots booted a walk-off field goal in a 20-17 Cardinals loss.

This week, Kyler Murray acknowledged the Patriots defended him differently than most teams – not a surprise with the experience and knowledge of Belichick. Budda Baker said the Patriots' offense will attack some kind of weakness, although the Cards can't be sure what that is.

Kingsbury is the son of a coach. But after going through what he did at New England as a QB and quasi-assistant after he was injured, "I was like, 'there's no way in hell I'm ever going to coach.' " Kingsbury quipped.

He of course did. And now he'll get another chance to knock off the coach who taught him so much.

"To watch the processes they had in New England from kind of behind the veil was incredible," Kingsbury said. "It was a crash course in football, and I learned more in the time there than the rest of my life put together probably. It's a football 101 for anybody who's been through that program— coaches, players, anybody."

-- There has been a lot of talk in New England all season long because Matt Patricia, the long-time defensive coach for the Patriots who was the Lions head coach for a time, is calling the offensive plays during games. So it did not go unnoticed this week when Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, when asked to analyze the Patriots' offense, pointed it out.

"I see an offense that is running the football well, (and) it's a very conservative pass game, lots of screens," Joseph said, before smiling. "It's like a defensive guy is calling the offense."

The comment likely got more attention after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught on camera in the Patriots' last game clearly upset about the offensive calls. But the reality is that the Patriots will do exactly as Joseph guessed, an attempt to shorten the game with more of a ball-control effort.

"It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right?" Joseph continued. " 'Let's not turn the ball over, let's get four yards a play, try to burn clock', and that's what they are doing. That's what he's going to do on Monday night. He's going to be patient."