Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kyler Murray Addresses Incident With Las Vegas Fan

Quarterback says it shouldn't happen but 'no hard feelings'

Sep 21, 2022 at 01:58 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray broke into a smile, as if he had been wondering how long it would take before he was asked about being hit by a fan in Las Vegas while celebrating Sunday's win near the stands.

The Las Vegas police had already said they were investigating. Kliff Kingsbury had addressed it on Monday.

"Stuff happens fast," the Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday. "I don't know. I know every person I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don't know if he didn't know where he was. It was a pretty live game, Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun.

"I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner but no hard feelings. If I see him, I'd shake his hand."

The incident was caught on video by KPNX Ch. 12.

Murray was asked if it would make him shy away from celebrating with Cardinals fans in the stands in the future.

"I'd do it all over again if I could," Murray said.

Related Content

news

To The Victors Got The Spoils - And For Justin Pugh, The Last Word

Offensive lineman makes sure Raiders fan understood final score

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Raiders Game

Simmons gets 15 snaps; Collins plays every defensive snap

news

Watt A Win In Las Vegas, And Raiders Aftermath

news

Hollywood Knew The Torch Before Arizona, And Friday Before The Raiders

news

Steve Keim: Chasing Free Agents And 'Get-Off-The-Couch' Money

GM says he is happy with way QB Kyler Murray has responded after contract

news

Eno Benjamin And The Mystery Of RB2

In first week, former ASU star gets work behind starter James Conner

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chiefs Game

Clarity on RB2, and Kennard is used often

news

One Year Later It's 180 Degrees, And Chiefs Aftermath

news

Injuries May Make Cardinals Eye Andy, And Friday Before The Chiefs

news

Steve Keim: Cardinals Will 'Consistently' Look For Cornerbacks

Robert Alford likely not returning to team

news

On Practice Squad, Devon Kennard Still Potential Factor

Linebacker listed on depth chart despite not being on 53-man roster

Advertising