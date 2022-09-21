Kyler Murray Addresses Incident With Las Vegas Fan

Kyler Murray broke into a smile, as if he had been wondering how long it would take before he was asked about being hit by a fan in Las Vegas while celebrating Sunday's win near the stands.

The Las Vegas police had already said they were investigating. Kliff Kingsbury had addressed it on Monday.

"Stuff happens fast," the Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday. "I don't know. I know every person I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don't know if he didn't know where he was. It was a pretty live game, Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun.

"I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner but no hard feelings. If I see him, I'd shake his hand."

The incident was caught on video by KPNX Ch. 12.

Murray was asked if it would make him shy away from celebrating with Cardinals fans in the stands in the future.